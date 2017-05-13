Facebook Live Audio finally rolling out for homebrew radio

Facebook is officially expanding its live broadcasting options to its users by one more medium. What comes after 360-degree video? How about Live Audio?

After a months-long pilot period, the company has extended its Facebook Live API to allow spoken word storytellers to breathe and for those who absolutely need to get out information in a situation where video might take up too many resources.

Facebook users can access the feature from their status editing box under the “Go Live” list item. From there, they can switch video and audio modes at the top of the screen.

A still image can be set as a visual element to a Live Audio post. Commenters can also leave their thoughts and reactions on the air as the broadcast goes along. Listeners will be able to move out of the post to continue browsing Facebook (for iOS users only) or outside of the app and even while the device is locked (Android).

If you don’t have this feature yet, get ready to have it soon.