Apple’s US manufacturing fund gives $200 million to Corning

The producer of Gorilla Glass has just been given $200 million by Apple to keep Americans in advanced manufacturing jobs.

Apple announced the first investment that will come out of its newly-established Advanced Manufacturing Fund will go to Corning. One highlight for intended use of funds centers around the company’s glass processing research and development with a plant in Harrodsburg, Kentucky of particular focus. Corning partnered with Apple to debut and implement Gorilla Glass in 2007 for the original iPhone, an endeavor that has sustained 1,000 positions in the glass-maker’s R&D ranks, 400 of which are in Harrodsburg.

Infinite Loop initiated its Advanced Manufacturing Fund with a $1 billion seed that may grow if needed.

Image: Apple