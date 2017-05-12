Phones

ZTE Axon 7 sale on Amazon at $70 off the MSRP

One of the newer mobile players in the United States has also become the most progressive in supporting the software on them and fostering a community around its brand. With most of the media out of the loop on what ZTE might do with another Axon device in the US this year and a Snapdragon 835 coming into what’s suspected as a China-only Nubia brand phone, perhaps you should get a little taster about what’s going on with the Axon 7.

Last year’s flagship remains the best phone for sound and a decent player for clean software. Consuming multimedia is a brilliant experience — trust us, we’ve done it. And it’s $400 device.

Well, not anymore. On Amazon, the gray version of the phone is currently selling for $369.99, $30 off MSRP. But if you can wait a few days before tearing into an Axon 7, you can order one with the Ion Gold finish for $329.99, a discount of $70 and a value indeed. Stock comes back into Amazon on May 16 at which point it will take however long the shipping process will be.

At its original price, the Axon 7 was a killer package. It’s safe to say that it still is a killer package at these price levels and at this late time.

