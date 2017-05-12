Sprint BOGO promo hits iPhone 7 for Mother’s Day

Sprint has moved on another “buy one, get one” device lease offer, this time with the iPhone 7.

This time around, you can get a base model (32GB) phone $27.09 per month and get another one for free through bill credits. At least one line must be a new sign-up. After 12 months, each device can be upgraded through the iPhone Forever program — if the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and iPhone 8 come out, you’ve got some choices up ahead of you — without charge, just a return of those iPhone 7 devices. After 18 months, customers can opt to pay a flat fee (we estimate about $162) for ownership or continue the lease payments off of term.

The deal is being paired with the company’s promotional pricing on multiple lines activated on its Unlimited Freedom plan. The pricing promo lasts until May 18, but we don’t have a clear sign of when the BOGO offer wraps up — the campaign centers around Mother’s Day.