This is it, ladies and gentlemen, the ultimate battle of (H1) 2017 Android heavyweights. And the winner… depends on personal taste, preferences and specific user needs.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 are phenomenal slabs of 7.0 (ugh) Nougat goodness, with crazy screen-to-body ratios, powerful processors and possibly the best all-around smartphone cameras right now.

Yes, we do believe there’s little to separate the Snapdragon 835 and 821 in real-world performance, despite substantial differences on paper. Meanwhile, two isn’t always better than one, although it’s definitely true that the dual cam setup on the G6’s back is hard to rival in versatility.

What else? Oh, yeah, one of these phones has a fingerprint sensor that’s not a pain to reach, but the other can also scan your iris for an extra touch of security and convenience. Beautiful from every angle, the two are similarly tall, wide, thick and waterproof, with only the LG G6 also resistant to the occasional drop.

Alas, neither beast can match a mid-ranger like the BlackBery KEYone in battery endurance, and single bottom-firing speakers still suck. Overall, everything is subjective, the Galaxy S8 makes up for its higher price with more internal storage and premium accessories bundled in, and you should be proud to own any of the two 2017 heavyweight title contenders.