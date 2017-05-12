Since the “normal” battery endurance of the super-mega-ultra-high-end Galaxy S8 (and S8+) pretty much sucks compared to, oh, I don’t know, the “mid-range” BlackBerry KEYone, you may have expected to receive at least blazing fast charging capabilities with no catches for your $750 and up.

But as if it wasn’t enough that Samsung’s newest flagships still don’t support Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 technology, let alone the 4.0 standard unveiled last fall alongside the Snapdragon 835 processor, you also need to turn off your screen to squeeze the most out of the company’s “Adaptive” Fast Charger.

It’s probably the same for any compatible accessory, and it’s been this way on both the Galaxy S7 and S6. Basically, if you leave your Galaxy S8’s “Infinity” Display on while “fast” charging, you’ll get disappointingly slow speeds. Instead of a little over an hour and a half, Phandroid reports the 3,000mAh battery takes a whopping 171 minutes to jump from 0 to 100 percent capacity when in actual use.

That’s nearly twice as much, and most annoyingly of all, Samsung “neglects” to warn GS8 owners of this “small” inconvenience, despite very clearly tackling it in S6 and S7 support webpages and manuals. Now, the thing may not be a major deal breaker, and to a certain extent, it’s perfectly understandable.

All phones since the beginning of time, including those lacking rapid charge functionality, fill up their tanks quicker if you leave them alone. But the aforementioned discrepancy isn’t right, and its omission from support materials makes it that much wronger.