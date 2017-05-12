Android

Deal: Pay what you want for this mobile app development bundle

Although it’s difficult to accurately predict the future of tech, one thing seems pretty certain: mobile computing is here to stay. To learn the fundamentals of building applications for mobile devices, check out this cross-platform development bundle.

In these nine courses, you’ll learn to make responsive, touch-optimized web sites and applications. Here’s what you’ll be working on:

  • Build native apps with web technology using Facebook’s React Native framework
  • Explore the MeteorJS and JQuery libraries for mobile web development
  • Discover the best mobile design practices
  • Create app interfaces with Sketch
  • Write application code that can run on iOS and Android using PhoneGap

Purchased separately, these courses are worth $679. You can pay what you want for this comprehensive collection of mobile development courses here in our store.

