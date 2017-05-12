With the Huawei Watch 2 steered more toward fitness enthusiasts than lovers of classical and classy timepiece designs, much like the LG Watch Sport, and the Watch Style hardly what’d we call a premium-looking device, Android Wear fans are left seeking elegance in an entirely different price bracket.

It seems as though this year, if you want luxury, you’ll have to pay through the nose for the privilege. Namely, at least $1,650 as far as the Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 is concerned, about as much (presumably) on upscale Android Wear 2.0 products from Hugo Boss or Tommy Hilfiger coming in a few months, and “only” $890 and up for a Montblanc Summit.

The German manufacturer of extravagant writing instruments, traditional watches, jewelry and leather goods unveiled its rookie smartwatch effort back in March, commercially launching it stateside this week as a temporary Mr. Porter exclusive.

It remains to be seen if perhaps the Montblanc Summit will hit the US Google Store further down the line, though we wouldn’t count on that. Its target audience is fairly restrictive, and technology buffs will notice right off the bat both NFC and LTE support are missing.

The list of features is otherwise pretty robust, including a heart rate monitor, e-compass, barometer, microphone, Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 300mAh battery, 1.39-inch 400 x 400 AMOLED display, and IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

Of course, the key selling point is still a vintage design up to “Swiss fine watchmaking codes”, with a stainless steel or titanium case, super-fancy crown button, “domed” sapphire crystal glass, and various leather straps to choose from. Choose carefully though, because a posh Montblanc Summit can set you back up to $1,070.