Getting a Surface Laptop? iTunes Windows Store app incoming

If you’re planning on getting a Windows 10 S laptop, but own an iOS device (be it iPhone or iPod) that needs iTunes on that hub device for syncing, you might’ve been frozen out by the fact that the new OS doesn’t work with Win32 apps — that means the .exe file that iTunes installs out of can’t be opened on a Surface Laptop.

We have some good news from Microsoft Build 2017, though: Apple is working on porting over its desktop application to a Windows Store app. It’s not entirely clear if it is using the Project Centennial development tool for a straight-up translation or if Apple is actually taking time to design a lightweight, proprietary Windows 10 app. But it’s being worked on.

No word on when it’s coming, but it’s in the running with Spotify’s Windows Store app.