Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about T-Mobile’s recent deals for the Samsung Galaxy S8 or the LG G6. Then we discuss the luxury Montblanc Summit Android Wear smartwatch, and its price tag. Then we talk about the new teaser to the HTC U 11, which now hints to something to do with 360. Samsung then takes the stage as we learn that fast charging doesn’t always work on the Galaxy S8. We end today’s show talking about the Google Pixel 2 XL, aka, Taimen, and its possible specifications.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– T-Mobile puts both Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 on limited-time BOGO arrangements

– Luxury Montblanc Summit Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch goes up for sale at $890

– HTC U 11 teased again, this time alluding to native 360-degree video capture

– Samsung ‘forgot’ to tell you Galaxy S8 and S8+ fast charging doesn’t work with the screen on

– Google ‘taimen’, aka Pixel 2 XXL, gets benchmarked with Snapdragon 835, 4GB RAM

