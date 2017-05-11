Straight Path Communications is now agreeing to be bought out by Verizon for $184 per share, effectively $3.1 billion, shoving AT&T’s previous offer of $95.83 per share or $1.6 billion out of the way.

Since April, when AT&T first lodged its intent for Straight Path, the spectrum holdings company’s stock price has been riding a wave of investor frenzy in the wake of the FCC’s 600MHz auction as the big carriers turn their focus to millimeter-wave spectrum in order to augment future 5G coverage.

STRP started the week of April 10 at two-and-a-half times last week’s close to $91. When the company announced that a dark horse overtook Ma Bell’s bid, STRP was up near $130. It started this week with a 33 percent spring to $210 and peaked at $230.68 on Tuesday. The price collapsed about 20 percent today, settling just below Verizon’s offer price.

As AT&T has given up its bid, Verizon will transfer a $38 million agreement severance fee on behalf of Straight Path.