The low to mid-end Sony Xperia L1 caught the mobile world completely off guard a couple of months ago, following an entire year dedicated to the X family. Well, there was also a similarly random Xperia E5 unveiled back in May 2016, but the modest 5-incher never really went anywhere, both literally and figuratively.

That’s not the L1’s case though, with vague availability across select markets in Europe, Africa, Asia, Latin America and North America confirmed right off the bat. And today we see the Android 7.0 Nougat-powered 5.5-incher commercially released stateside at a recommended price of $199.99 unlocked.

It’s widely up for grabs too, including on Amazon and Best Buy, at least in black and white, with pink inventory needing a little more time to reach prospective early buyers. That’s a shame, because Sony thinks a “loop surface design and narrow borders” are mainly what make the Xperia L1 stand out in the affordable segment, with a snazzy color like pink probably emphasizing the “smooth, rounded frame” the most.

Unfortunately, the budget title contender’s specifications aren’t exactly on par with its looks, from quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processing power to 720p screen resolution, 2620mAh battery capacity, 2GB RAM, 13 and 5MP cameras. Of course, there’s no fingerprint support in tow either, or any sort of a rating for water resistance. But hey, it’s just two Benjamins, LTE speeds for GSM networks included.