iPhone 8 facial recognition partner, Cortana speaker updates & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent delals you can find for Fitbit products on Amazon. Netflix follows as the company is now pushing HDR and Dolby Vision content for the LG G6. Microsoft follows as the company has enlisted more OEMs to build smart speakers. Apple is next as we hear of its acquisition of Beddit, and how that can improve the current experience with the Apple Watch. We end today’s show talking about the iPhone 8 and how LG will collaborate in facial recognition.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Amazon Fitbit sale is wide-ranging
Netflix HDR and Dolby Vision rolling out first to LG G6
Microsoft signs HP and Intel to help with Cortana devices, AI’s Skills Kit now open to more devs
Beddit acquisition probably hints at sleep tracking features baked into the next Apple Watch

