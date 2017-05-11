Samsung stunned market analysts and financial pundits by posting the company’s second highest quarterly profit score on the heels of the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco and right before the S8’s commercial launch, also winning back the smartphone vendor crown, despite predictably slumping high-end shipments.

But Apple has plenty to smile about when reviewing the year’s first three months, as the iPhone 7 has just been proclaimed the world’s best-selling smartphone model by Strategy Analytics, mere hours after the iPhone 6s took ScientiaMobile’s most used trophy.

Different reports, different success indicators (Q1 shipments vs. total actual ownership), different ways to collect and interpret data, one conclusion – people sure love their iPhones. So much in fact that the 7 was closely followed by the 7 Plus in global sales between January and March 2017, at an estimated 21.5 and 17.4 million units respectively.

Perhaps the most surprising finding of this latest study however is the bronze medalist, which hails from China rather than Korea. It’s not a Huawei either, but the OPPO R9s that many of you in the West may have never even heard of.

The upper mid-range 5.5-incher discreetly unveiled last fall impressively managed to rack up 8.9 million quarterly sales largely in China and India for a worldwide 2.5 percent market share. Meanwhile, Samsung placed fourth and fifth in this Strategy Analytics hierarchy, though the Galaxy S7 faded in popularity as its successor drew near.

Instead of the OG flagship therefore, the affordable Galaxy J3 (2016) and J5 (2016) prevailed in the internal competition, following the OPPO R9s with 6.1 and 5 million sales, enough for 1.7 and 1.4 percent market share. Who’d have thunk it?