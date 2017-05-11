One of the “largest catalysts” for the global smartphone market’s recent growth, as well as the leader of the all-important Chinese mobile landscape, is already gearing up to unveil a new “series” of Android handhelds, just a couple of months after taking the wraps off the iterative but impressive P10 and P10 Plus.

Obviously, we’re not talking yet another pair of high-enders with all the bells and whistles, but rather a mid-range sequel duo for last year’s Nova and Nova Plus. The promising first-gen 5 and 5.5-incher never really went anywhere, probably due to their somewhat steep prices and unflattering comparisons with affordable Honor devices.

Perhaps Huawei learned something from past mistakes, which might be why the Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus are coming on May 26. Their forerunners, remember, went official at IFA 2016 in September, and based on product images exposed by Tenaa, the second generation is also a radical redesign.

No more Nexus 6P or Mate family resemblance, with antenna lines smoothly infused into the curves of the Huawei Nova 2 a la Apple’s iPhone 7. There’s also a dual camera arrangement on the upcoming mid-ranger’s back, rumored to include identical 12MP sensors, and a circular fingerprint reader right below the main photography setup.

The only other thing we can confidently expect is for the “regular” Huawei Nova 2 to sport a 5.2-inch screen (with 1080p resolution, most likely), while the Nova 2 Plus should up the size ante to 5.5 or even 5.7 inches. Just a couple of weeks to go until the rest of our questions will be answered.