Google’s virtual reality ambitions clearly go beyond a little software platform called Daydream and associated hardware like the search giant’s own affordable headset and high-end Pixel smartphones, plus still way too few compatible handhelds from other OEMs.

Separately, we expect the Mountain View-based tech titan to unveil a standalone VR device of sorts any day now, not to mention some of its “compelling, high-quality and interactive experiences” are designed specifically for use with products technically manufactured by rival companies like HTC and Oculus.

In addition to Google Earth VR and Tilt Brush, Big G has just become the proud owner of two more Vive and Rift-supporting titles. Namely, Job Simulator, the “overnight success” that was “many years in the making” when it launched in April 2016, and an even more “absurd and highly polished” game dubbed Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality.

Owlchemy Labs is the name of the developing studio behind both those immersive, fun and silly creations, and now Google gets to decide what’s next for the Austin-headquartered outfit with a history of over six years and a fast-growing employee roster of 23.

The financial terms of the acquisition are a mystery, and we also don’t know exactly what “awesome things” Owlchemy plans to build under Google’s supervision. Once again, they don’t necessarily have to work on Daydream, but something tells us they will. You can expect “new interaction models across many different platforms” to “bring the best VR experiences to life”, perhaps starting with a more inclusive Job Simulator.