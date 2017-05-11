Phones

Cricket Wireless pricing its $40 plan for 4GB, up 1GB

Contents
Advertisement

In addition to launching the ZTE Blade X Max on its network, AT&T’s Cricket Wireless is tearing up the seasons with a new “Spring into Summer” promotion that affects plan and device pricing.

The permanent change coming to those on the $40 monthly plan starting next bill cycle and for new customers is that they will have one extra gigabyte of high-speed data to use for 4GB total. Those on AutoPay get a $5 discount.

Ten devices will also have temporary discounts only for customers porting their number to Cricket — including the Blade X Max:

  • ZTE Blade X Max: $99.99 ($50 off)
  • Alcatel Streak: Free (a $19.99 value)
  • ZTE Sonata 3: Free (a $29.99 value)
  • Samsung Amp 2: Free (a $39.99 value)
  • LG Fortune: Free (a $49.99 value)
  • LG Escape 3: $19.99 ($40 off)
  • Samsung Amp Prime: $29.99 ($50 off)
  • LG X power: $49.99 ($40 off)
  • LG Stylo 2: $79.99 ($50 off)
  • Alcatel IDOL 4: $129.99 ($50 off)
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Cricket Wireless
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
AT&T, Blade X Max, Cricket Wireless, data, Discount, News, plan, Prepaid, promo, sale, ZTE
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.