Cricket Wireless pricing its $40 plan for 4GB, up 1GB
In addition to launching the ZTE Blade X Max on its network, AT&T’s Cricket Wireless is tearing up the seasons with a new “Spring into Summer” promotion that affects plan and device pricing.
The permanent change coming to those on the $40 monthly plan starting next bill cycle and for new customers is that they will have one extra gigabyte of high-speed data to use for 4GB total. Those on AutoPay get a $5 discount.
Ten devices will also have temporary discounts only for customers porting their number to Cricket — including the Blade X Max:
- ZTE Blade X Max: $99.99 ($50 off)
- Alcatel Streak: Free (a $19.99 value)
- ZTE Sonata 3: Free (a $29.99 value)
- Samsung Amp 2: Free (a $39.99 value)
- LG Fortune: Free (a $49.99 value)
- LG Escape 3: $19.99 ($40 off)
- Samsung Amp Prime: $29.99 ($50 off)
- LG X power: $49.99 ($40 off)
- LG Stylo 2: $79.99 ($50 off)
- Alcatel IDOL 4: $129.99 ($50 off)
