Cricket Wireless pricing its $40 plan for 4GB, up 1GB

In addition to launching the ZTE Blade X Max on its network, AT&T’s Cricket Wireless is tearing up the seasons with a new “Spring into Summer” promotion that affects plan and device pricing.

The permanent change coming to those on the $40 monthly plan starting next bill cycle and for new customers is that they will have one extra gigabyte of high-speed data to use for 4GB total. Those on AutoPay get a $5 discount.

Ten devices will also have temporary discounts only for customers porting their number to Cricket — including the Blade X Max: