Update the Apple Support app and schedule repairs at authorized shops

If you’re going to put an app solely dedicated to helping users figure the device they’re using, you might as well pull out the stops to help them figure out how to fix it.

Apple has released version 1.1 of its Apple Support app for iOS. In addition to smaller tweaks, users can now schedule repairs at Authorized Service Providers. Apple has been reluctant to show people the way to those ASPs, only opting as recently as December to add them to its repair location results on its site. Carriers are also on the list and you can sort out results that way. If you live in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, you can also place dibs on Genius Bar appointments.

Authentication has been simplified and rich notifications are now in place if you’re on live chat.

