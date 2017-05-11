Phones

Android Nougat installation is a DIY for LG Stylo 2 V

Verizon’s latest software update for its exclusive LG Stylo 2 V — the “V” is for “Verizon,” thus making it “exclusive” — is dated December 28. LG has a newer one out, this one bringing Android Nougat to the phone.

Want to tap your stylus on that? LG maintains an obscure open source website where users can flash the image onto the device. If you don’t want to figure that out, you’re going to be waiting a while for that over-the-air update to come along, if it ever does.

At least this is a forward move. A T-Mobile/MetroPCS update for the device that was initially labeled with Android 7.0 turned out to be one based on Marshmallow.

