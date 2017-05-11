Amazon Fitbit sale is wide-ranging
Want some fuel to hit the road, hit the mud or hit the lake? Amazon has your reason with a sale of some major Fitbit bands.
The lightweight wearables will obviously be your most accessible choices. You’ll find those in the Flex 2 (currently somewhat controversial), Flex Wireless and Alta.
- Flex 2: $59.95 (Save $40)
- Flex Wireless: $73.89 (Save $6.06)
- Alta: $99.00 (Save $30.95)
More advanced devices with screens to show off real-time data — heart rate being the key metric — and you have those in the Charge HR, Charge 2 HR, Blaze and Surge.
- Charge HR: $90.99 (Save $28.96)
- Charge 2 HR: $129.95 (Save $20)
- Blaze: $146.91 (Save $53.04)
- Surge: $214.00 (Save $35.95)
And yes, all seven of these bands are good for use in the elements.
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%