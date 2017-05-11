Alcatel, or rather TCL, is taking confusing naming schemes to a whole new level with the announcement of an A30 Tablet 8 for exclusive T-Mobile use. This is obviously not the same device as the 5-inch Alcatel A30 smartphone priced at $60 on Amazon’s Prime Exclusive program, though it’s also extremely affordable.

Namely, T-Mo says it’ll only be charging $125 all in all, or $5 down and $5 a month for two years with Equipment Installment Plans, starting tomorrow, May 12, online and at “participating” physical stores nationwide.

It’s probably just a matter of time until the “Un-carrier” will reboot its popular “Tablet on Us” offer as well with the 8-inch Alcatel A30 front and center, but if you can’t wait, note that $125 currently buys you 4G LTE connectivity, a “vibrant” HD (1280 x 800) IPS display with Asahi Glass protection, Android 7.1 Nougat software, and an unknown quad-core Snapdragon processor.

Magenta is also pushing the pre-installation of an “exclusive” CloserTV app taking advantage of the slate’s built-in infrared blaster to turn it into a “personal remote” and emphasize its entertainment strengths.

The Alcatel A30 Tablet 8 can even help you “smartly” skip TV commercials, otherwise featuring 2GB RAM, 16GB expandable storage, 4000mAh battery capacity, as well as 5MP rear and front cameras. Will you purchase this right away, or wait for it to inevitably go free?