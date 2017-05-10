Before getting too excited about the prospect of a mind-blowing top-shelf ZTE Nubia Z17 configuration with 8GB RAM in addition to a Snapdragon 835 processor, it’s important to remember the only verifiable piece of evidence has so far hinted at a “modest” 4 gig random-access memory count.

Until today, that is, although AnTuTu can merely “confirm” the pre-release testing of an NX563J model packing 6GB RAM. It still remains to be seen if this is the high-end, middling or even entry-level version of the Android 7.1.1 flagship that was actually preceded to market by a Z17 mini with your choice of 4 or 6GB of the good stuff in tow.

Other features revealed during the phone’s latest benchmarking visit include a Full HD screen of unknown size (presumably, around 5.5 inches), 128GB internal storage space, and once again, a state-of-the-art Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, comprised of eight Kryo 280 CPU cores and Adreno 540 graphics.

Meanwhile, the “exposure” image you can check out above lists a single 12MP rear-facing camera, with speculation of a dual arrangement however heating up, and an extra 23 megapixels now predicted to take the photography and video recording prowess of last year’s Nubia Z11 to a whole new level. If only ZTE would consider a truly global launch, at least as far as this 6GB RAM config goes.