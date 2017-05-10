It’s the North American expansion Xiaomi needs right now, but not the one it deserves. This is clearly a smartphone manufacturer that should have been present and relevant stateside starting years ago, but that still can’t afford the risks of possibly drowning in a sea of aggressive marketing and increasingly heated local competition.

There’s also the issue of network support and especially official carrier backing, which takes time, resources and more money than Xiaomi can probably spare following a mediocre 2016. As such, it makes perfect sense to continue a slow and gradual move into smaller markets. Like Mexico, where third parties have been selling Mi phones for a couple of years already.

The end of May however is when brick and mortar Best Buy, Coppel and Sam’s Club stores south of the US border will begin receiving Redmi Note 4 inventory straight from the Chinese OEM. The mid-range 5.5-incher shall be offered online through Amazon, Best Buy, Soriana, Elektra and Walmart as well, at a reasonable price of 5,499 MXN.

That equates to roughly $290, which is obviously way north of the handheld’s domestic starting price. But a smaller, lower-end Xiaomi Redmi 4X is also headed for Mexico soon, setting you back 4,000 pesos, or $210.

In addition to China, where things aren’t as rosy as they used to be, the company has managed to find success across countries like India, Malaysia and Singapore. Meanwhile, Xiaomi’s mobile devices remain underdogs of the South African or Brazilian markets. Oh, and in case you forgot, the Android TV-powered Mi Box is officially available at $69 stateside.