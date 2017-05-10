Three rounds of pre-orders later, people are still lining up to buy the Xiaomi Mi 6. And the perennial issue remains: not enough supply. MyDrivers has aggregated information from sources that leaves the company in more of a bind than usual.

Production of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 has been coming slow and with many manufacturers fighting for whatever inventory is coming out, Xiaomi seems to be getting left behind. Add to that low yields for the special ceramic design and, more importantly, the four-sided curved glass and costs have started creeping up.

There’s fortunately some room in the ¥2,499 ($365) base price to let those costs inflate a bit, but given that Xiaomi has operated on lower margins in contrast to its competition, there’s only wondering to be done on how much money there is to actualize. The good thing going for it is that its fans are willing to wait.