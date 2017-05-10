Big names are coming together to make another push for 5G networks, with this one being the third involving a wireless service provider in the United States.

Sprint, parent company Softbank and Qualcomm are working together to work on 5G technologies for wide-scale adoption and commercial service starting in late 2019. The existing 3GPP standard for Band 41 (2.5GHz) is called out as a model that will act as accelerant for deployment — both US and Japanese carriers have numerous licenses for that spectrum.

T-Mobile announced that its 5G approach will use low-band 600MHz spectrum it picked up from TV broadcasters while AT&T is picking up holding companies with rights at the millimeter-wave level.

More details on this current announcement will follow from the companies in short time.