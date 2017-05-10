The question of whether or not you need antivirus software on your Android smartphone is equally as delicate to answer today as it was back in 2014, with mobile-transmitted malware still a potential problem for many users, but a strong argument to be made in favor of good old fashioned caution.

Basically, if you’re careful, and know what to look for, a McAfee Protection app isn’t just annoying, but outright pointless. Unfortunately, Samsung isn’t giving you a choice on the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

“Starting in April of 2017”, the already uber-popular flagship handhelds are apparently shipping with McAfee VirusScan anti-malware “technology” pre-installed. Of course, availability varies by “market conditions”, though we’re yet to hear of a single country or local carrier that needs more bloat pre-loaded on a device including a number of proprietary Samsung and Microsoft services and apps by default.

Recently released from Intel ownership to become a standalone company once again, McAfee, Inc. was founded exactly 30 years ago by eccentric multi-millionaire, programmer and businessman John McAfee, collaborating with Samsung for a while now.

In addition to the S8, McAfee VirusScan is available on the Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Edge and Note 5 as well, with the two companies’ “extended partnership” also covering Samsung PCs and TVs. PC users only get a free 60-day trial of McAfee LiveSafe and a “special offer” afterwards, whereas Smart TV customers in the US and Korea can enjoy full McAfee Security protection at no extra cost. We still can’t decide if that’s a feature or inconvenience.