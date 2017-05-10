Samsung and McAfee ‘extend partnership’ to load up anti-malware software on Galaxy S8
The question of whether or not you need antivirus software on your Android smartphone is equally as delicate to answer today as it was back in 2014, with mobile-transmitted malware still a potential problem for many users, but a strong argument to be made in favor of good old fashioned caution.
Basically, if you’re careful, and know what to look for, a McAfee Protection app isn’t just annoying, but outright pointless. Unfortunately, Samsung isn’t giving you a choice on the Galaxy S8 and S8+.
“Starting in April of 2017”, the already uber-popular flagship handhelds are apparently shipping with McAfee VirusScan anti-malware “technology” pre-installed. Of course, availability varies by “market conditions”, though we’re yet to hear of a single country or local carrier that needs more bloat pre-loaded on a device including a number of proprietary Samsung and Microsoft services and apps by default.
Recently released from Intel ownership to become a standalone company once again, McAfee, Inc. was founded exactly 30 years ago by eccentric multi-millionaire, programmer and businessman John McAfee, collaborating with Samsung for a while now.
In addition to the S8, McAfee VirusScan is available on the Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Edge and Note 5 as well, with the two companies’ “extended partnership” also covering Samsung PCs and TVs. PC users only get a free 60-day trial of McAfee LiveSafe and a “special offer” afterwards, whereas Smart TV customers in the US and Korea can enjoy full McAfee Security protection at no extra cost. We still can’t decide if that’s a feature or inconvenience.