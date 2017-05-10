Netflix HDR and Dolby Vision rolling out first to LG G6

Netflix is giving more color to one particular Android device today with the rollout of UltraHD Premium (HDR) and Dolby Vision viewing.

The LG G6‘s 2:1 FullVision display, which supports Dolby Vision, will get the first crack at optimized content on version 5.0 of the app. Users will need a 4-screen plan to access UHD content ($11.99 per month), streaming settings put to “high” and a 25Mbps connection at the very least — cellular users might wince at that a bit, so you’re going to need to rely on Wi-Fi.

The G6 is the only mobile phone with this feature right now. While the Samsung Galaxy S8 and iPhone 7 both have displays capable of executing wide color gamut, it’s not clear when they’ll get a more colorful Netflix.