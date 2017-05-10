Phones

Netflix HDR and Dolby Vision rolling out first to LG G6

Contents
Advertisement

Netflix is giving more color to one particular Android device today with the rollout of UltraHD Premium (HDR) and Dolby Vision viewing.

The LG G6‘s 2:1 FullVision display, which supports Dolby Vision, will get the first crack at optimized content on version 5.0 of the app. Users will need a 4-screen plan to access UHD content ($11.99 per month), streaming settings put to “high” and a 25Mbps connection at the very least — cellular users might wince at that a bit, so you’re going to need to rely on Wi-Fi.

The G6 is the only mobile phone with this feature right now. While the Samsung Galaxy S8 and iPhone 7 both have displays capable of executing wide color gamut, it’s not clear when they’ll get a more colorful Netflix.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
50%
Like It
50%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Engadget
Source
Netflix
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, G6, HDR, HDR Video, LG, movie streaming, Netflix, News, Video streaming
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.