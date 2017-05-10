Phones

Can anyone top Meitu’s Sailor Moon phone and selfie wand?

Contents
Advertisement

Overview
Processor

MediaTek MT6797M Helio X20
Deca-core (2x2.1GHz Cortex-A72 + 4x1.85GHz Cortex-A53 + 4x1.4GHz Cortex-A53)
Mali-T880 GPU

Screen Size

5.2 inches AMOLED
1080 x 1920 (~424 ppi)

Memory

4GB RAM

Storage

64GB storage

Battery

3,000mAh non-removable

Weight

170 grams

Operating System

MeiOS 3.5
Android Marshmallow

Chinese online personality angelababy helped smartphone manufacturer Meitu launch a special limited edition of its M8 smartphone with an unboxing video.

The catch? Its design motif ties in with the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon franchise.

You’ll have more fun fawning over the pink finish with Sailor Moon’s silhouette on the back and some neat hints to software. Also included is a star wand that doubles as a selfie stick — nice.

Meitu’s known for its intense concentration on selfie enhancement and it has some decent kit to do it with the M8 — no, not that M8… The above specifications refer to the regular edition of the phone.

Believe or not, there’s also a special Hello Kitty tie-in with this model that has slight modifications to the specs. An odd bonus: the phone supports 32-bit audio playback through an ESS Technology DAC.

10,000 lucky customers will have the privilege to pay some money for a box with some neat accents and a regular ‘ol M8… at least in the hardware department. We have no idea on when fans will be able to race for a unit, but we expect the device to price a fair bit above ¥2,599 ($376).

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
5%
Like It
16%
Want It
68%
Had It
0%
Hated It
11%
Via
The Verge
Source
Weibo
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
anime, China, Design, M8, Meitu, News, Selfie
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.