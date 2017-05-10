Phones

You probably could’ve figured these HTC U 11 specs, but here’s a GFXBench run

Contents
Overview
Processor

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
Octa-core (8x2.4GHz Kryo 280)
Adreno 540 GPU

[Rumored]

Screen Size

5.5 inches
1440 x 2560 (~534 ppi)

[Rumored]

Memory

4GB RAM

[Rumored]

Storage

64GB

[Rumored]

Camera/s

Rear: 12MP (4K video)
Front: 16MP (FHD video)

[Rumored]

Release Date

May 16th, 2017

[Rumored]

Operating System

Android 7.1.1 Nougat

[Rumored]

We’ve covered all the hardware that really matters, but we still have some passing curiosity as to what HTC can really pull off with the rumored U 11 coming next week.

The phone, said to come with Android 7.1.1 and a Snapdragon 835, is more known for what you’ll have to squeeze — the pressure-capacitive sides. Edge Sense is said to be the standout feature that will enable more efficient one-handed use on a screen over 5 inches in diameter. Well, maybe that in itself isn’t enough to market the phone.

Fortunately for us, it seems that one GFXBench user has run a test on the phone (named “HTC U-3u” in the results) and the benchmark has been able to sort out some specs. Keep in mind that we’ve had three of these benchmark reads already with some differing spec read-outs mentioned. While the details aren’t 100 percent verifiable until release, we believe that the results affirm previous leaks and general expectations for a flagship smartphone in 2017.

Of course, you’re welcome to check for sure on May 16.

