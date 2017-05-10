Major Apple assembly contractor Foxconn is preparing to build a factory in the United States in the second half of this year, a source to Reuters claims.

The largest ODM for the electronics industry will be keen to take advantage of potential aid and tax breaks from President Donald Trump’s administration, which campaigned on the promise of reviving American manufacturing jobs.

Foxconn chairman Terry Gou said that he was interested in making a move if his biggest customer, Apple, would be happy with it. The plant would most likely be dedicated to subsidiary Sharp and be used for display output.

The company is also supposedly involved in a takeover bid for Toshiba’s semiconductor unit, something being watched by the US over national security concerns.