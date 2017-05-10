The Apple Watch isn’t exactly the world’s greatest activity tracker, which might be why it took the Cupertino-based tech giant so long to overtake Fitbit as the most popular vendor of wearable devices.

But in addition to better battery life and standalone LTE capabilities, future “iWatch” generations should offer far more advanced health-monitoring features. This year’s Series 3, of course, may not be ready to integrate game-changing technology for the accurate supervision of blood sugar levels, nonetheless taking a baby step in the right direction with built-in sleep quality tracking.

That’s still speculation, although it’s based on fairly pertinent information. Namely, it seems Apple has just acquired Beddit, a small yet respected Finnish company behind relatively popular sleep analysis hardware and software.

The $149.95 Beddit 3 sleep monitor is already sold through the new parent company’s official website, pairing with an easy to use proprietary iPhone and iPad data, as well as Apple’s own Health service. You don’t have to wear or charge this thing, but simply place it under your sheet on top of the mattress, where it will automatically sense and oversee your rest times, “efficiency”, heart rate, respiration, temperature, movement, snoring, room temperature and humidity without ever standing out.

It’s possible Apple will continue to upgrade and refine the device, though it definitely makes far more sense to capitalize on Beddit’s software expertise and transfer some of its magic to the next-gen Apple Watch by way of a new built-in sensor. As for the acquisition’s terms and details, we have nothing to report, official or even rumored.