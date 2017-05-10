Asus hasn’t learned much from past branding mistakes, confusingly naming its first two smartphones of 2017 the ZenFone 3 Zoom and ZenFone AR, but both these bad boys seemingly have what it takes to easily stand out from all the 2016 ZenFone 3s.

Unfortunately, the Google Tango and Daydream-compatible AR and VR flagship is still not available commercially, with the Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom also needing way too long to reach online and offline US stores.

But at least the camera and battery monster is finally up for grabs, setting you back a more than reasonable $329 unlocked across a number of retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy and Newegg.

Now, this ain’t a powerhouse through and through, “only” packing an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor and 3GB RAM. When it comes to its 5000mAh cell and especially that innovative 12 + 12MP dual-camera system, the 5.5-incher is practically unrivaled at the moment.

Believe it or not, the gargantuan battery, good for 40 days (!!!) of standby autonomy or 6.4 hours of non-stop 4K video recording, squeezes into a relatively lightweight 170-gram package measuring just 7.9mm thin.

The two rear-facing shooters, meanwhile, sport a 25mm wide-angle main lens and “instant” 2.3X optical zoom respectively, the latter without any sort of bumps or added bulk. Advanced “custom-built photographic features” range from SuperPixel technology to something called TriTech+ Autofocus, full manual mode, continuous autofocus 4K video shooting and, soon enough, RAW file support.

The Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom disappointingly runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow at launch, looking positively dreamy otherwise, with a full-metal chassis, 1080p AMOLED display, 32GB internal storage, microSD support, and GSM LTE connectivity.