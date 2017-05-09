The unlocked Galaxy S8 and S8+ have the dubious honor of arriving stateside right on the heels of their predecessors’ long overdue Android Nougat updates. Samsung and Best Buy’s mission to sell decent numbers of the two Infinity Display flagships with no carrier allegiance is made even harder by various extended deals at T-Mobile, AT&T and Costco.

But assuming the world’s top smartphone vendor learned something from the whole Galaxy S7 software support fiasco, there’s definitely a case to be made for the convenience and appeal of the SM-G950U and SM-G955U.

Priced at $724.99 and $824.99 respectively, the unlocked Galaxy S8 and S8+ can be used on “most U.S. and international networks giving consumers more control over how they use their smartphone.” Most, of course, equals all big four American operators, including Verizon, Sprint, AT&T and T-Mobile, plus each and every one of their subsidiaries, as well as any unaffiliated carrier you can think of. If it gets coverage stateside, these handhelds are fully compatible, 4G LTE speeds and all.

They’re also just as sleek and powerful as mobile network-specific variants, with sharp 5.8 and 6.2-inch screens in tow, super-slim bezels, Snapdragon 835 processing power, 4GB RAM, IP68 water and dust resistance, microSD support, 12/8MP cameras, fingerprint and iris security, plus optional DeX capabilities. Too bad they’re technically only up for pre-orders at the moment through Best Buy and Samsung.com in Midnight Black, shipping from May 31.