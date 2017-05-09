While T-Mobile’s reported plan to launch an own-brand smartphone soon produced by a mysterious ODM (original design manufacturer) isn’t entirely novel, a lifetime warranty and included insurance would sure outshine AT&T or Verizon’s ultra-low-cost past efforts in this largely uncapitalized market.

But now we’re hearing that the “Un-carrier” may bring to light as many as three REVVL devices, starting with a mid-range T1 at an unknown but most likely economical price point. The T-Mobile REVVL T1 (not the greatest name in history, if you ask us) looks fairly attractive in a full-frontal press shot obtained by Android Authority from a credible “exclusive” source, although it’s clearly no Samsung Galaxy S8 challenger.

Not from a design standpoint, and certainly not as far as specifications go, with a respectable 5.5-inch 1080p display purportedly in tow, alongside a 3,000mAh battery, 13 and 5MP cameras (both equipped with LED flash), Android Nougat software, and a fingerprint reader presumably located on the handheld’s back.

Its face is relatively clean and polished, the screen bezels don’t seem excessive, there are no physical buttons in sight, and we can even dream of stereo speakers positioned the right way. Oh, and the ODM riddle is apparently solved, with TCL (who else?) in charge of this “affordable flagship’s” actual production. But that doesn’t necessarily mean the “exclusive global” maker of BlackBerries will also take care of the ensuing, higher-end T-Mobile REVVL T2 and T3 Pro. It could, but Magenta may choose to work with other companies as well.