Remember when 200MB of “high-speed” data felt like “a lot” for both wireless customers and cellular service providers? Neither do we, but apparently, it was only a few years ago.

Specifically, 2013, according to T-Mobile, which kicked off a little promotion dubbed “Free Data for Life” back then, discreetly pulling the plug as of May 7, 2017. That means new tablet activations after last Sunday no longer qualify for a complimentary bonus of 200MB LTE data a month.

Not exactly a huge loss these days, as the “Un-carrier” is sure to remind us it’s currently fully committed to far sweeter T-Mobile ONE offers. Under the “all-in”, all-unlimited plan’s latest terms, you can get the first line of service at $50 a month, taxes and fees included, or pay an extra 30 bucks for two lines.

With AutoPay, you can always add a 4G-capable tablet for just $20 a month, and enjoy the convenience of “truly unlimited” talk, text and data. No need for 200 measly megabytes on top of that then, since there’s no cap for your phone or slate’s web browsing consumption.

Meanwhile, “nothing changes for current customers with Free Data For Life on a Tablet”, who “can keep it as long as they like.” Hence, the life part of the original deal’s name. Bottom line, you’re looking at a reasonable retirement of an obsolete promo. Nothing to see here.