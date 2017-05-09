Phones

OPPO F3 pre-orders on Flipkart take up all initial stock

After just four days of pre-orders, OPPO has announced that its phone with two selfie cameras has sold out of its first batch on Indian e-market Flipkart.

The OPPO F3 began registrations on May 4 at Rs. 19,990 ($309) and sold out the morning of the 8th. Who knew that two selfie cameras — one sensor at 16 megapixels, the other at 8 with a wide-angle lens — would prove popular with the crowd? A supplementary supply has been sent along to last customers through until when shipments begin on May 13.

Ironically, the bigger and more expensive OPPO F3 Plus (with those same dual selfie cameras) was the first to come out back in late March. Another key difference is that instead of the MediaTek 6750T, users got the Snapdragon 653 in that one.

