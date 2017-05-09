Google Assistant languages expand to French and Spanish

Google now has all of the major North American languages accounted for on its digital assistant through its messaging app, Allo.

Ask @Google “Parles-tu français?” or “¿Hablas español?” or even their English translations to get set and you’ll be able to get a conversation going, get results from personal information and more. If you have Google Assistant on your device by default, you’re going to have to have the right language setting applied to your device — even then, you might have to wait a little bit before it rolls out. Yes, French-Canadian dialect is included.

Google Assistant is also currently fluent in English, Hindi, German, Japanese and Portuguese.