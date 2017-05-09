Decent, affordable Android smartphones with long battery life remain relatively hard to come by nowadays, especially stateside, from popular, respected and 100 percent trusted brands. It was therefore easy to get excited when hearing back in February the LG X power2 would see daylight in Latin America the next month, quickly followed by “key markets” across North America, Asia and Europe.

Unfortunately, time passed, and all we got was a reportedly distant new ETA… for Korea a little while ago. Thankfully, LG just came out with clarification on the mid-range 5.5-incher’s “global” rollout, which finally begins “this month” in North America.

It sounds like budget-focused US prepaid carriers should launch this thing fairly soon, although we wouldn’t completely rule out a postpaid debut at one or two “big four” operators either. Recommended pricing is still under wraps, obviously varying from region to region, as the LG X power2 is once again set to rapidly spread to “Asia, Europe and other” places.

Remember, there’s a massive 4,500mAh battery inside the octa-core productivity champion, good for up to 26 hours of continuous talk time, 18 hours of video consumption or 19 of web surfing. That’s due to a frugal 720p screen as well, with the rest of the specs similarly average-sounding: 1.5 or 2GB RAM (depending on market), 16GB internal storage, 13/5MP cameras, Android 7.0 Nougat software, 4G LTE connectivity, and microSD support.