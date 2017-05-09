It has never been easy for LG to sell the ambitious but deeply flawed G5, with recent deals on the much more refined G6 and unrefusable V20 steals making the Korean OEM’s inventory-clearing mission virtually impossible.

Leave it to Best Buy and top-rated eBay merchants to drop the price of the spring 2016 flagship phone so absurdly low that all shortcomings and dubious design choices fade into the background of still-respectable hardware.

Face it, what other Snapdragon 820/4GB RAM/Quad HD powerhouse can you get today for just $269.99, no strings attached, no carrier obligations or network restrictions? That’s right, Qualitycellz charges less than three Benjamins for a limited time on eBay, throwing in nationwide economy shipping, and even offering to send the factory unlocked LG G5 internationally in exchange for pretty standard fees.

You’ll have to settle for a “titanium” RS988 model only, compatible with any US GSM operator, 4G LTE-enabled, and suited to accommodate 32 gigs of data internally. Other largely impressive features (for the $270 price) include a 5.3-inch display, dual 16 + 8MP rear cameras, a single 8MP selfie shooter, user-removable 2800mAh battery, fingerprint recognition, Android 7.0 Nougat, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Of course, if you don’t mind committing to Sprint, no one can beat Best Buy’s generosity, with a measly $7 a month for two years enough to score you the LG G5 in titan or silver. Meanwhile, B&H has the second best unlocked deal stateside, selling the RS988 at $330, Garmin Vivofit 3 activity tracker bundled in.