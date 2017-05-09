In addition to announcing the Echo Show, Amazon is also teasing those in the Alexa ecosystem with Alexa Calling & Messaging.

You can soon ask the digital assistant to make a voice call while Echo Show users can opt to make a video call. Messaging is also as simple as prompting Alexa and dictating. Echo and Echo Dot users will see a green ring light up while receiving messages and during calls.

There’s no particular support for Echo Look or the Amazon Tap speaker but anyone can also make and take messages and calls through the Alexa app on their phones.

Another feature exclusive to Echo Show is “Drop In,” which allows users to instantly connect to another family or friend member’s group — if you thought the Echo Look could possibly pose a privacy issue from a corporate overlord, you might be reasonably skeptical of possible peer-to-peer peering. The main safeguard for that is a toggle that can turn the feature on or off.

Alexa Calling & Messaging is free.