Where is Quick Charge 4? Qualcomm’s newest standard for fast charging devices has gone missing without action since it was first announced in November with the Snapdragon 835.

Well, the company is now coming through by saying that the standard will debut on devices in the middle of this year, though PCWorld reports that it won’t name potential devices — a suspect omission, given industry practice.

Quick Charge 3.0 continues to be implemented on current HTC, LG and Sony phones in the meantime. There was some question about the spec for QC4 prior to when it launched as to whether it would comply with Android’s device compatibility guidelines that would force manufacturers onto USB Power Delivery — we know now that it is.

Quick Charge 4 is touted to get a 2,750mAh battery some 5 hours of usage from just 5 minutes of charging.