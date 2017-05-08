Microsoft’s second event for this month may be rumored to bring the Surface Pro 5 to prosumer audiences, but if you listened to VP of Devices Panos Panay talk to CNET, you’d have this inkling that it might not be the case.

Part of it is in the frame of the conversation, coming after the debut of the Surface Laptop, targeted for secondary education students, with Windows 10 S.

“It’s going to last that student from the day they walk into their orientation to the day they walk across that stage for their graduation,” he said.

With OEMs picking up share in the under-$999 market for notebooks and tablets, Microsoft decided to make a clear appeal to the MacBook crowd with “perfect fit and finish, with a premium feel”.

“We’re not going to sit here and make trade-offs to try and push a price down,” Panay followed up.

No trade-offs? What does that mean for replacing the Surface Pro 4? Well, it means waiting for “an experiential change that makes a huge difference in product line,” like battery, weight or form factor — Panay played down the silicon chase, saying that worthwhile change isn’t just about processors.

“You’ll see that same meaningful impact when Pro 5, or ‘Pro Next’ hits the market. There’s no such thing as a ‘Pro 5.'”

And just to be clear, there’s no such thing as a “Pro Next.” At least for now.

No specific date on that time, but Panay is “OK” with you not buying a Pro 4 at this time.