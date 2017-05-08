Remember the good ‘ol days of battery endurance? The LG G2, the Huawei Ascend Mate 2 4G LTE and, oh yeah, that OUKITEL K10000 (pictured above)? We could reduce capacitance figures down! 10Ah!

Well, we’re in a new age of battery sipping with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 on the BlackBerry KEYone (here’s to a follow-up chip that will take this legacy on) and, in a different tangent, OUKITEL tells The Verge it’s at it again with the K10000 Pro.

The phone, which debuts over the summer, will supposedly have an octa-core MediaTek processor topping out at 1.5GHz with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage backing it up. There’s a 5.5-inch full HD display and, yes, that same 10,000mAh in the battery as in the original. Bonus points this time go to the 24W charger, claimed to fill from zero to full in three and a half hours.

We don’t have other details to this device, — the new image is a nice touch as we can clearly see a fingerprint sensor and a camera on this hunky piece of craft — but the hope is that we see updated software and general improvements.