Deal: Get a lifetime of network protection devices for just $49

GlassWire Elite is more than an antivirus suite. It offers real-time tracking of everything that passes through your network to keep every computer you use safe. By monitoring your connections for unfamiliar activity, GlassWire ensures that threats won’t ever touch your devices, and alerts you to any strange activity within your local network.

You can use GlassWire with up to 10 PCs at once, and provides tracking for an unlimited number of remote connections like web hosts and file servers. And if you have a stingy ISP, they’ll let you know before hit any bandwidth caps.

GlassWire Pro works on all PCs with Windows 7 or later. You can get a lifetime subscription here for 75% off—just $49.