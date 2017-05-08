At least some owners of the original Huawei Watch can finally update to Android Wear 2.0
It’s hard to take Android Wear devices seriously in their doomed battle against the Apple Watch when they were initially supposed to start receiving 2.0 software updates last fall. It’s almost summer now, in case you haven’t been outside in a while, and one of the most popular “first-gen” Google-powered smartwatches is still waiting to make the jump to the faster, smoother, more feature-rich OS.
After one too many delays, missed deadlines and PR blunders, we’re finally ready to share some good news with owners of the original Huawei Watch. At least those patient enough to repeatedly tap on the green “system is up to date” screen (with Wi-Fi turned on), or curious enough to have tested the Android Wear 2.0 preview.
Alas, you still need to jump through hoops or try workarounds to force the update on your super-stylish intelligent timepiece, and there’s even an OTA URL you can try to manually download and install the file from.
Otherwise, you’re probably stuck waiting a few more days, maybe weeks, for Huawei (and Google) to get their ducks in a row once and for all, iron out remaining kinks, and send the thing to the masses in a proper fashion.
Remember, we’re talking an important set of UI revisions, performance enhancements and new features, including Google Assistant integration, standalone apps, improved fitness functionality and more personalized watch faces.