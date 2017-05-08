HTC has been having a hard time staying positive on the financial impact of its overall underwhelming U Ultra and U Play phones, as well as keeping a lid on classified U 11 “Ocean” information spillage.

There’s little we don’t already know about the innovative Edge Sense technology that’s supposed to be the upcoming 5.5-incher’s main selling point. Its specs are also out (almost) in full, and a bunch of semi-credible renders, plus a couple of live leaked pics, put the spotlight on a generally attractive albeit somewhat repetitive design.

A fresh batch of CADs, alongside a 360-degree video, today further detail the exterior elements of a snazzy red HTC U 11, including a fingerprint reader doubling as a traditional home button, power and volume keys placed on the right side of the device, and a single rear-facing camera that doesn’t protrude too much.

Still, the phone isn’t exactly skinny, measuring 8mm at its thinnest point, and 9.2 at its thickest, due to various sensors baked into the “squeezable” edges of the HTC U 11. Despite relatively slim vertical screen borders, this isn’t going to be able to compete with the reduced height and width of the LG G6 or Samsung Galaxy S8. At 154 x 76mm, it’s significantly taller than both its rivals, and even wider than the 6.2-inch S8+.

Meanwhile, the beauty of that divisive glossy glass back is definitely in the eye of the beholder, with features like Quad HD display resolution, Snapdragon 835 processing power, 6GB RAM, a 16MP selfie shooter, Android 7.1.1 Nougat and BoomSound speakers at least bound to make everyone happy.