HTC earnings down for April, doubts remain for the future

Contents
In a holding period between the U Ultra and what will supposedly be the U 11, HTC has reported a decline in revenue for April.

The company made NT$4.7 billion or US$156.4 million last month, an 18 percent drop from 2016, and have made NT$19.24 billion year-to-date, a 6.5 percent fall. Keep in mind that it was this time last year that direct pre-orders for the HTC 10 began, with carrier action kicking in the next month.

Still, the company has only struck a monthly return above NT$5 billion this year in March. Will next week’s launch event get buyers excited to generate more than the NT$6.75 billion made last May? We’ll have to check next month.

