Before making amends altogether for the experimental mess that was the modular G5 with a sleek, powerful and almost surprisingly affordable G6, LG partially found commercial and critical success last fall, respectably maintaining it to this day.

Granted, it’s probably too late for the beastly LG V20 to achieve its full potential, but it’s definitely not too late to gain new followers at an all-time low price of $299.99. That’s right, three measly Benjamins can get you a multimedia monster with a 5.7-inch Quad HD screen, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC audio, dual 16 + 8MP rear cameras and 4GB RAM… if you hurry.

Only a “limited quantity” is available on eBay from top-rated seller Cellular Stream, and it’s also important to note the LS997 model on sale works exclusively on Sprint and Sprint MVNOs like Ting, FreedomPop or RingPlus.

No compatibility for other US carriers, let alone international ones, which is far from ideal, but if you’re a “Now Network” user in need of an amazing supported phone, the choice is easy. Unfortunately, you don’t get a warranty outside a standard 30-day refund policy, and while all LG V20 units are brand new, unused and untouched, theyc come without their original packaging… for some reason. Certainly not a deal breaker when a factory unlocked device sans “catches” fetches $560 on Amazon.