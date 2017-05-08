If there’s one thing the LG G6 has had going for it off the bat in the battle of fading bezels with Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+, that was definitely a lower recommended price and arguably sweeter deals.

But even as B&H, AT&T and T-Mobile continue to incentivize G6 buyers with deeper discounts and greater gifts, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is slowly catching up in terms of bang for buck. Over at AT&T, for instance, you can now purchase two “Infinity Display” flagships for the price of one and score a minimum $200 instant credit or promotion card.

The BOGO affair depends on your DirecTV allegiance, while the other deal requires an “eligible” trade-in in “participating stores”, which sounds complicated and inconvenient, but it’s actually not. Apparently, AT&T will shave the $200 off an installment plan or no-commitment S8/S8+ acquisition by May 31 if you merely ditch a used, working phone worth at least $20.

Meanwhile, Costco members can save a boatload of money on Galaxy S8 activations with any of the nation’s big four carriers. We’re talking free $200 Cash Cards for Sprint and new AT&T subscribers, $150 on T-Mobile (Gear VR with Controller also still thrown in), and $100 or $150 for the S8 and S8+ respectively on Verizon.

Existing AT&T customers get a complimentary Gear 360 Camera instead, and on top of it all, Costco also hooks up GS8 adopters with Tylt Power Essentials packs including power banks, various chargers, cables and cases. Finally, you can still claim your gratis “Entertainment Kit” from Samsung. Just hurry, because all these deals have expiration dates.