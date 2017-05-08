128GB OnePlus 3T discontinued thanks to Samsung

After three months on sale, OnePlus has wrapped up production of its 128GB variant OnePlus 3T as Samsung has ended production of the UFS 2.0 memory chip the device utilizes.

Shortly after sales stopped, a Tweakers commenter found out that Samsung put the product in question on “end of life”.

A OnePlus service representative told a customer the following statement, posted to Reddit:

Since we are a small company we need to focus on our efforts on on [sic] one flagship device, thus we will no longer be selling the OnePlus 3T Gunmetal 128GB. However, please rest assured, we will continue to provide support for the OnePlus 3T Gunmetal 128GB

Indeed, the 64GB capacity is still available in both Gunmetal and Soft Gold trims for $439 in the United States. But with the way the company phrased its response, it seems as though the company either wants to be bigger in order to hold onto component lines longer or that it just wants to be left alone to work on the OnePlus 5 hidden in the basement.

For Samsung, it’d make best sense that the company progress beyond UFS 2.1, the current spec.